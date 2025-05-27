By Sahil Pandey

Paris [France], May 27 (ANI): Head of the Indian all-party delegation to European countries, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday highlighted the complex relationship between Pakistan and terrorism. He emphasised that the distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has effectively disappeared.

Also Read | Errol Musk, Father of Billionaire Elon Musk, to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in June, Say Sources.

While briefing French journalists in Paris, he said that there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN, and terrorism is an instrument of state policy in Pakistan, with the military establishment supporting terrorist groups.

"Today, there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN. The distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has withered away. Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. You know that there is no democracy there," said the BJP MP.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date and Live Streaming: How and Where To Watch the 72nd Miss World Festival Online? Complete Details About the Prestigious Beauty Pageant.

He emphasised that terrorism is not just an India-centric issue but a global phenomenon, with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and patrons involved in the majority of cases.

"Terrorism is not just India-centric, terrorism is now a global phenomenon. In the majority of the cases, terrorists, their patrons, and the groups, terror groups based in Pakistan have direct or indirect involvement," said Prasad.

While narrating the background of the India-Pakistan conflict, Prasad highlighted that both countries have fought four wars and India has never been the aggressor in conflicts with Pakistan, but has responded conclusively to protect its sovereignty, including the recent Operation Sindoor.

"The most hilarious aspect was that the general whose forces were defeated at the hands of India decisively was promoted to Field Marshal. This is this state of denial," Prasad also said.

The delegation leader noted that all major world powers supported India's stance, and India has conveyed clearly that any actions will be handled bilaterally, with the Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) of Pakistan engaging directly with the DGMO of India.

On the Indus Water Treaty, Prasad stated it remains in abeyance until Pakistan provides evidence of stopping terrorism.

Member of the delegation, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, said, "We are also looking at your European Union, also looking at other important nations to address the terrorism emanating out of Pakistan, because we are all equal sufferers, we in India are more so, because we share the neighbourhood with them. We can't change our neighbours. We can only hold them accountable."

On the nuclear threat between the two countries, former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar highlighted India's clear doctrine of no-first-use policy, contrasting it with Pakistan's lack of such a doctrine.

"PM Vajpayee was the PM who clarified indian position on nuclear capabilities, he also established a doctrine of no first use. India has clear doctrine of no first use and this doctrine is thought thorough, including thinking about the irrational behaviour of our of our neighbourhood. Pakistan has no such doctrine," Akbar said.

After the meeting, Prasad emphasized that Operation Sindoor is only paused, and Pakistan must provide a good account of itself by stopping terrorism and cross-border terrorism.

He underscored India's call for global unity against terrorism, seeking support from major world powers and international organizations.

During the interaction, the performance of military platforms in the conflict was raised. Operational details have been shared by the Ministry of Defence, with multiple briefings conducted in India.

"We also conveyed in very unmistakable terms, in the last nearly four open wars, and so many other countless terrorist attacks, India has never been the aggressor. We have responded. This time we have responded very conclusively, with lethal power, attacking the terrorist camps and their Air Force installations. Thereafter, Pakistan asked for peace, cessation of hostilities. 'Sindoor' is only paused. Pakistan will have to give a good account of itself whereby they must stop terrorism and cross-border terrorism because the entire military establishment blesses the terrorists in Pakistan. They understand and we are conveying that precision," said the BJP MP while addressing the media in Paris.

The Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation is visiting the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation members also include Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Modi government has deployed seven multi-party delegations globally to highlight Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism and reinforce India's stance of zero tolerance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)