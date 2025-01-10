Washington DC [US], January 10 (ANI): US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Leo Terrell as the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the US Department of Justice.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that Leo Terrell will be Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice. He will work alongside Harmeet K. Dhillon, a fellow Californian, and our incredible Nominee for United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Justice Department."

Leo is a highly respected civil rights attorney and political analyst. He received his law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has defended many high profile cases throughout his incredibly successful career. Leo will be a fantastic advocate for the American People, and ensure we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!", the post further added.

In a video message posted on X, Leo Terrell thanked Trump and said, "Today, the President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, appointed me as a Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the civil rights division. I want to thank the president. I accepted the position because I want to help President Trump make America great. "

He further said, "This is an honour, and for those people who have heard me articulate my views on the equality of law and treating everyone fair, help is on the way. For those people who believe that the system was used illegally against certain groups because of their political views. Help is on the way. If you know how I've articulated my views on what is fair and unfair, what is legal and illegal, it's my goal to work with President Donald J. Trump, with Pam Bondi, with Harmeet Dhillon and we are going to provide fairness in the legal system and make America proud of the United States Department of Justice. God bless America. God bless President Trump. God bless everyone".

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump had earlier announced the nomination of Indian-origin Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice. (ANI)

