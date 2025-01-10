Ottawa, January 10: Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, announced on Thursday that he would join the race to become the next Prime Minister of Canada. In a video statement, Arya emphasised that he would lead an efficient government to rebuild the nation. "I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary," he said.

"If elected, as the next leader of the Liberal Party, I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so. We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians. Today, many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues," he said. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Canadian MP Chandra Arya Stands Against Motion Declaring Riots As Genocide, Only MP To Do So.

He also promised that he would revitalise the economy if elected. "The working middle class is struggling today and many working families are retiring directly into poverty. We must make tough decisions now, not only to revitalize our economy but also to ensure a stable society. I have the solutions and the real determination to make it happen. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I will make the big and bold decisions needed to rebuild our economy and foster prosperity for all generations," he said.

Arya vowed to create better economic opportunities for Canadians.

"Canada can do better. Imagine a country where our younger generation has equal opportunities, economic freedom, and financial security. Imagine a Canada where entrepreneurs are unshackled and unleashed, driving economic growth for prosperity. Imagine a nation where our children and grandchildren embrace family values and take pride in a renewed, vibrant, Canadian identity. Canada deserves leadership that isn't afraid to make big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional, they are necessary. I am stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister," he said. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees Outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canadian MP Chandra Arya Says 'Red Line Has Been Crossed' (Watch Video).

Chandra Arya MP Announces Bid for Canada PM

I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations. We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require… pic.twitter.com/GJjJ1Y2oI5 — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 9, 2025

Arya asked Canadians to join him on his journey. "Join me in this journey. Let's rebuild, revitalize and secure the future for all Canadians and for generations to come," he said. This announcement comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. He said that the Canadian Parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24.

