Thimphu [Bhutan], March 29 (ANI): Drukyul's Literature Festival is all set to take place in Thimphu from August 4-6, Bhutan Live reported.

According to the publication, the annual literature festival strives to promote Bhutanese literature, culture, and arts worldwide while also honouring the works of authors, thinkers, artists, and influences from Bhutan and worldwide.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says ‘No Talks With Imran Khan Unless He Apologises to People’.

Speaker line-up this time includes Professor Toby Walsh (Laureate fellow, and professor of artificial intelligence at the UNSW), Benjamin Flouw (Author and illustrator of The Golden Glow), and Jean-Marc Rochette (Creator/artist and illustrator of The Snowpiercer), among others. The festival will feature esteemed speakers and new voices from India, Nepal, East Asia, Europe, and the US, according to Bhutan Live.

It will be the 12th edition of the literature festival that will take place in the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) auditorium in the capital Thimphu.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Kabul, No Casualty Reported.

This year's festival's theme, "Reconnecting and Reviving," is perfectly in line with Bhutan's current tourist strategy.

More than 35 live sessions and activities honouring various aspects of literature, the arts, and culture will be presented during the festival.

Guests will have exciting opportunities to take in moving sights and sounds, breathtaking art exhibits, musical performances, hands-on workshops, open mic nights, poetry readings, movie screenings, and more.

Notably, Drukyul's Literature Festival by Bhutan Echoes is an annual literary festival that brings together acclaimed speakers, thinkers, authors and artists from Bhutan and around the world to motivate pertinent conversations and has immersive experiences of Bhutan's culture, art and natural beauty.

Bhutan Echoes is a not-for-profit organization that coordinates and produces events to promote literature, culture, and art in Bhutan, culminating in the Drukyul's Literature Festival, an annual international literary festival held in Bhutan, reported Bhutan Live.

The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is the Chief Patron of Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul's Literature Festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)