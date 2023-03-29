Kabul [Afghanistan], March 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 85 kilometres East of Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to National Center (NCS) for Seismology.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

National Center (NCS) for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul, Afghanistan."

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometres South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km. The epicentre was detected at 36.345°N and 69.912°E respectively. (ANI)

