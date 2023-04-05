Dubai [UAE], April 5 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has partnered with Music Nation Copyrights Management and DGMC Production to elevate Dubai's music industry to international levels.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Dubai Culture will work with these Dubai-based partners to develop the emirate's music business by sharing knowledge, insights, and strengthening relationships in culture, arts, and music.

The goal is to ensure that these business structures support the success of local industries and create a system to benefit from Music Nation and DGMC's expertise.

The partnership will support the development of initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the work of creatives, attracting talent in the sector, and establishing Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. This collaboration will provide creatives with the platform to shape sustainable and fulfilling careers in all aspects of the music industry.

The MoU aims to enrich the local music scene through joint action plans, as well as organising educational initiatives, programmes, and workshops that support Emirati and regional songwriters, develop their capabilities and refine their skills.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, stated that the partnership with Music Nation and DGMC aims to empower the emirate's creative economy, support entrepreneurs and individuals, and raise the efficiency of the local music and artistic production sector.

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of both Music Nation and DGMC, expressed her pride in establishing this public-private partnership and delivering state-of-the-art copyright protection, distribution, and advanced recording facility infrastructure to establish Dubai as a leading Music City.

