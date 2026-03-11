Dubai [UAE], March 11 (ANI): Two drones struck the area surrounding Dubai International airport causing no casualties but injuring a few people.

In a post on X, Dubai Media Office wrote, "Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal."

Also Read | Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral TikTok Video: Is '2 Minute 30 Second' Clip Real or Fake?.

This attack is a part of ongoing missile strikes by Iran in retaliation to the US-Israel strikes.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced launching multiple new waves of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against sensitive and strategic American and Zionist targets.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: Iranian Drones Strike Near Dubai International Airport, 4 Injured As Flights Continue.

The IRGC said it had launched the "37th wave" of the operation on late Tuesday night.According to the IRGC, the latest wave "was carried out over more than three hours, with continuous, multi-layered missile strikes, including the heaviest type of missiles.

"During this phase, IRGC claims to have hit targets in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and military centres in Be'er Ya'akov, Tel Aviv. The targets were hit using the Kheibar Shekan, Qadr, and the Khorramshahr missiles, the statement read.

Iran had launched Operation True Promise 4 after the United States and Israel launched strikes against the Islamic regime.

Meanwhile, The Israel Defence forces have revealed that nearly half of the 300 ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel carried cluster bomb warheads.

The IDF said that on Tuesday most of the missiles were intercepted, but one carrying a large warhead had exploded in an open area outside Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. No injuries were reported.

Cluster bomb warheads indiscriminately spread dozens of sub munitions, each with several kilograms of explosives, over a radius of around 10 kilometres. Use of the munitions is banned under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, whose signatories do not include Israel, Iran or the US.

After US-Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, the Islamic nation has responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones across the region, including at Israel. Iran's strikes in Israel have killed 12 people and wounded over 2,000, according to Israeli health authorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)