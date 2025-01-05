Dubai [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): In alignment with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has awarded contracts for the second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Development Project. This phase focuses on developing the beachfront in Al Mamzar Corniche, with completion of both phases of the project expected by the end of 2025. The total cost of the project is projected to be around AED400 million across both phases.

The project aims to elevate beach infrastructure through innovative designs that seamlessly connect the creek and the corniche, creating a new beach tourism destination that meets international standards while adhering to sustainability principles and addressing future concerns regarding climate change. It seeks to redefine global beach design concepts by offering integrated beaches equipped with state-of-the-art recreational, sports and commercial facilities.

These enhancements align with the highest specifications and standards, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global tourism hub and underscoring its commitment to improving quality of life and well-being for all. Spread over 125,000 square metres and spanning 80 metres across, Al Mamzar Corniche Beach will feature a dedicated public beach for women. Keeping privacy and safety factors paramount, the facility will include a secure gated entrance and fencing. The ladies beach will also enable night swimming and offer tailored amenities such as a sports club, commercial services, and children's play areas.

The public beach on Al Mamzar Corniche will also feature 1,000 metres of running, walking, and cycling paths linking Al Mamzar Creek Beach and Al Mamzar Park. This innovative design, the first of its kind in the region, provides a convergence of beach paths with park areas to offer visitors a unique and multifaceted experience. The development will also feature green spaces crafted to the highest standards of aesthetic landscaping. Facilities will include a 5,000-square-metre area for seasonal events and activities, a 2,000-square-metre skateboarding area, children's play areas, restrooms, and beach lounges.

Dubai Municipality will also equip the corniche with public health and wellness facilities, including toilets, changing rooms, showers, and services for people of determination. An administrative building will house a control room and first aid centre. Smart services, including AI-supported surveillance systems, drowning rescue technologies, crowd management tools, and smart luggage lockers, will ensure a seamless visitor experience.The corniche development also focuses on encouraging business opportunities, introducing waterfront restaurants, food and beverage outlets, beach seating, and spaces for recreational activities, ultimately fostering economic growth while providing visitors an enhanced experience.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality said, "We continue to work towards the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the world's best city to live, work, and visit. This project reflects our commitment to creating innovative, sustainable infrastructure that aligns with Dubai's future ambitions, solidifying its leading position across various vital sectors, and supporting the achievement of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 targets."

He added: "The development of infrastructure projects for tourist and beachfront facilities is a key strategic objective of Dubai Municipality aimed at building a sustainable and attractive city that offers advanced tourism and recreational facilities. This enhances Dubai's appeal, elevating quality of life for all, and solidifies the emirate's position as a leading global tourist destination.

"We are redefining concepts and standards for the design and development of beaches to align with the future and position them as the most advanced and appealing globally. Our goal is to showcase Dubai's uniqueness in implementing pioneering projects that combine advanced, sustainable infrastructure with modern, aesthetic designs. These projects provide top-notch services and facilities, offering exceptional tourism and recreational experiences that support the emirate's future economic and tourism agendas."

The first phase of the development, work on which commenced in June last year, has achieved 45% completion. Covering an area of 275,000 square metres, the beach ranges in width from 30 to 90 metres at various points. The project includes the construction of a 200-metre-long pedestrian pontoon bridge to connect the two banks of the creek, ensuring ease of access for the public. It also features a 300-metre-long night swimming beach designed to be accessible for people of determination, along with a 5-kilometre walkway and dedicated running and cycling tracks along the beach. These enhancements aim to create an inclusive and vibrant community space for both residents and visitors.

The development also incorporates three children's play areas, two recreational zones, and comprehensive visitor facilities such as barbecue spots and jet ski marinas. In addition, the beach will feature eight toilet blocks, changing rooms, and shower rooms, with eight outdoor shower areas and 1,400 car parking spaces.

Dubai Municipality, which is tasked with the management of waterways and public beaches, aims to enhance recreational facilities across the emirate. By creating world-class tourism infrastructure, the Al Mamzar Beach Development Project will cater to the growing numbers of residents, tourists, and beachgoers, reinforcing Dubai's status as a premier destination for leisure and recreation. (ANI/WAM)

