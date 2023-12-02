Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickeremesinghe, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Expo City, Dubai.

"A meeting took place between President @RW_UNP and Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi yesterday (01). The encounter occurred during the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Expo City, Dubai," posted the Sri Lankan President's Media Division of Sri Lanka on X.

The rendezvous between President Wickremesinghe and PM Modi marked a notable interaction during the international summit, emphasising the shared commitment of both nations towards addressing climate change and fostering regional cooperation on environmental challenges.

After participating in the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) in Dubai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of the COP28 and reiterated his commitment to work together for a better planet.

Sharing the video on the social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted key moments.

The video included glimpses of his bilateral meetings, interactions with global leaders, and his summit speech focusing on the contribution of all countries against climate change.

In the video, PM Modi was also seen shaking hands and engaging with many world leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

"Thank you, Dubai! It's been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let's all keep working together for a better planet," PM Modi wrote in the post.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met with King Charles III. PM Modi called King Charles a significant voice in the fight against climate change.

"Earlier today in Dubai, I had the opportunity to interact with King Charles, who has always been passionate towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. He is an important voice in the fight against climate change. @RoyalFamily," said PM Modi in a post on X.

PM Modi met with the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh and both leaders shared views on various issues.

"Met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh and had a great conversation on various issues," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Narendra Modi landed at Delhi airport on Friday late night after a landmark visit to Dubai. He wrapped up his day-long visit to the UAE on Friday evening after participating in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28.

"PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.

COP28 Summit is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. (ANI)

