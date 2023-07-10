Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Dubai real estate market recorded 602 sales transactions worth AED 1.86 billion, in addition to 104 mortgage deals of AED244.26 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED 108.8 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 513 villas and apartments worth AED 1.18 billion, and 89 land plots worth AED 682.89 million.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Held Secret Talks With Wagner Warlord in Kremlin on July 1 Week After Revolt by Yevgeny Prigozhin-Led Wagner Group: Report.

The mortgages included 96 villas and apartments worth AED 174.88 million and 8 land plots valued at AED 69.39 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)