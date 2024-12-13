New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended congratulations to Kestutis Budrys on his election as the Foreign Minister of Lithuania.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said, "Congratulate @BudrysKestutis on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Lithuania. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our ties."

India recognized Lithuania (along with the other Baltic States, Latvia, and Estonia) in September 1991, after independence. Diplomatic relations were established with Lithuania in February 1992.

Noting its significance, the Embassy of India in Lithuania in a press statement observed that Lithuania is a small but important country in Eastern Europe, with a growing economy and a high ranking in ease of doing business. It is a member of the EU, Schengen Zone, Eurozone as also NATO. It has niche technologies in electronics, lasers, food processing and IT. It is a member of three of the four multilateral export control regimes (NSG, Australia Group and Wassenaar Arrangement).

It is supportive of our campaign against terrorism and supports India's position on Jammu and Kashmir. It shares a cultural affinity with India, with around 10,000 words in the Lithuanian language having roots and derivatives in the Sanskrit language.

The Lithuanians also practice Gandhian philosophy of peaceful resistance, evident in the 675 km long Baltic human chain formed on 23 August 1989 by over 2 million people from the three Baltic states of Lithuanian, Latvia and Estonia, the Embassy noted.

India and Lithuania share cooperation on various fronts, these range from Yoga celebrations to Lithuanian nominees attending various courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation Program (ITEC).

The Indian community in Lithuania is a small but vibrant and diverse group of people comprising students, professionals, businessmen and their families.

To further cement the ties, the India-Lithuania Forum was inaugurated in the Lithuanian Parliament in 2010. This was the result of the initiative taken by the Lithuanian Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

This forum provides support to various NGOs, individuals and institutions that are interested in India to reinforce India's multi-faceted relationship encompassing culture, education, business and science, the Embassy noted. (ANI)

