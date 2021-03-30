Dushanbe [Tajikistan], March 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed bilateral ties, trade and investment cooperation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

"We discussed bilateral ties, trade and investment cooperation, strengthening our political cooperation, and the situation in Afghanistan. We (India) stand with Tajikistan in its fight against COVID-19," Jaishankar said during an interaction with media persons here.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Tajikistan. He attended the conference at the joint invitation of his counterparts from Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Jaishankar also met with Tajikistan's Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo and discussed ways to further strengthen defence and security cooperation.

"Productive discussions with Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo of Tajikistan. Focused on further strengthening our defence and security cooperation," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Jaishankar also met the Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia conference.

"Glad to receive @CicaSecretariat. Executive Director @KairatSarybay on the sidelines of @HeartofAsia_IP . Reiterated India's commitment to a pluralistic cooperative security order in Asia. Agreed to work together to further strengthen CICA," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Heart of Asia conference being hosted in Tajikistan, is focused on strengthening a regional and international consensus for Afghan peace.

The Heart of Asia was launched in 2011 as an initiative by Kabul and Ankara to help Afghanistan achieve peace. Fifteen countries are members of the conference and host it once every year. The conference was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported TOLO News.

The conference comes in the backdrop of the ongoing peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

Recently, it was reported that the US is reviewing the Doha agreement with the Taliban while also keeping all options on the table when it comes to the May 1st deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Doha agreement was signed in February 2020 between the Taliban and United States with an aim to end the 18-year old conflict in Afghanistan. (ANI)

