New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday received the Ambassador of Armenia to India Vahagn Afyan in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said that the two discussed about deepening the India-Armenia cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to receive Ambassador of Armenia Vahagn Afyan in New Delhi today. Spoke about deepening the long-standing India-Armenia cooperation."

The second India-Iran-Armenia trilateral consultation was held yesterday, where the three sides discussed a wide range of matters, including connectivity initiatives, engagement in multilateral fora, and regional developments, the Ministry of External Affairs press release stated.

The discussion in the trilateral consultations was led by Joint Secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran Division JP Singh from the Indian side, along with delegations from Iran and Armenia. From Iran, the Director General of the South Asia Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hashem Ashja' Zadeh, led the discussion; meanwhile, Armenia was represented by the Head of the Asia-Pacific Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Anahit Karapetyan.

"The 2nd India-Iran-Armenia Trilateral Consultations took place in New Delhi today. Discussions covered connectivity initiatives, multilateral engagement & regional developments. Emphasis was placed on enhancing trade, tourism, cultural exchanges & strengthening people-to-people ties," the MEA stated in a post in X.

The discussions also covered ways to promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges while strengthening people-to-people ties, the MEA stated.

The last trilateral consultation between the three nations was held in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2023.During the consultations, the delegations emphasised the importance of fostering close cooperation under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and highlighted the role of Chabahar Port in facilitating this initiative. The Armenian side also provided a briefing on its connectivity initiative, "The Crossroads of Peace."

