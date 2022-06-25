Kigali [Rwanda], June 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his British counterpart, Liz Truss, on Friday on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) meeting in Rwanda's Kigali.

"Great to catch up with my British counterpart Foreign Secretary @trussliz," Jaishankar said in a tweet, adding that it was always useful to exchange notes on the state of the world.

Jaishankar is in Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with Raychelle Omamo, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya and held talks in regards to the fallout of the Ukraine war including food, fuel and fertilizer security and the Foreign Minister of Rwanda to discuss bilateral ties between India and the African nation.

The EAM also met with the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, describing his leadership at the UNGA as 'commendable'.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Good to meet President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at @CHOGM2022. India supports Uganda's upcoming NAM chairmanship."

The EAM also discussed possibilities in fintech and bio-diversity with Namibia Deputy PM and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah.

The 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is taking place in Kigali from June 22-25. Growing cooperation in health, IT, defence and education were also discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

"Nice meeting Namibia Deputy PM and Min. of Intnl. Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah. We noted the growing cooperation in health, IT, defence and education," Jaishankar tweeted.

Continuing the tweet, he said "Discussed possibilities in fintech and bio-diversity. Looking forward to receiving her in New Delhi."

The Leaders of the Commonwealth Member States are scheduled to hold discussions on issues of contemporary relevance, including global challenges like climate change, food security, and health issues and are likely to adopt the following four Outcome Documents: CHOGM Communique; Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform; Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization and Commonwealth Living Lands Charter: A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL).

India is also one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building.The Commonwealth has been an important platform over the years to deepen India's engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States (SS) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). (ANI)

