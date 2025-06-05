EAM Jaishankar with Foreign Ministers of the three central asian countries (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan on Thursday, ahead of the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

He shared the details of the meetings through several posts on X.

Also Read | #FreeAlaa: Will Hunger Strikes Release Alaa Abdel-Fattah?.

Upon meeting the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, the EAM said, "Pleased to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan this morning. Appreciated his reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism. Discussed various facets of our Strategic Partnership focusing on political, trade, investment and energy cooperation. Also spoke about widening connectivity with the Central Asia region."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1930514468078809311

Also Read | Why Is Zimbabwe Killing Elephants in Save Valley Conservancy and Distributing Meat to People?.

Notably, the two leaders also signed a Program of Cooperation to further strengthen India-Kazakhstan ties.

He wrote on X, "Also signed a Program of Cooperation for strengthening India - Kazakhstan ties."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1930583943968960956

EAM Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

Upon meeting him, the EAM wrote on X, "Delighted to meet DPM & FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. A warm exchange on deepening our cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, connectivity, health and energy sectors. Welcome his strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1930565825997496730

The External Affairs Minister also met the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

He noted that the two leaders held discussions on counter-terrorism, trade and investment among other areas.

"A good meeting with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Agreed on the need to firmly counter terrorism in our region. Shared views on furthering our cooperation including deeper trade, investment and connectivity ties."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1930525780565520390

Earlier in the day, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin; Zheenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, also arrived in Delhi to participate in the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in Samarkand in 2019, is a key ministerial platform aimed at strengthening ties between India and the Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The earlier editions of the Dialogue have focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, and economic cooperation. This year's meeting is expected to build on those priorities, with discussions on trade, infrastructure, technology, and joint development initiatives.

India shares centuries-old cultural and historical connections with the Central Asian region. Buddhism spread from India through Tibet to Central Asia, leaving a spiritual legacy visible at key sites such as Kara Tepe, Fayaz Tepe, and Adzhina Tepe. Indian monks helped translate scriptures and establish monasteries across the region, forming the early basis of engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to all five Central Asian nations in 2015 gave a major boost to the India-Central Asia ties. His participation in successive Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Tashkent, Bishkek, and Samarkand further reinforced India's outreach. The first India-Central Asia Summit, held virtually in January 2022 and attended by the Presidents of all five nations, led to the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, institutionalising biennial summits and regular ministerial dialogues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)