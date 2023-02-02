New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held a meeting with Zambia National Assembly Speaker Nelly Mutti and her delegation in Parliament House and discussed economic and development cooperation.

EAM S Jaishankar took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his meeting with Nelly Mutti and her delegation. During the meeting, S Jaishankar assured that India will speak up for the Global South in G20.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to meet Speaker of National Assembly of Zambia, Nelly Mutti and her delegation today in Parliament House. Discussed our economic & development cooperation, as also people to people ties. Assured that India will speak up for the Global South in G20."

In another tweet, he stated, "Value the role of our Parliamentary exchanges in strengthening friendship." Nelly Mutti and members of the Zambian delegation arrived in India on February 1.

Zambia National Assembly Speaker Nelly Mutti and her delegation also visited the Parliament of India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia in Parliament and wished that they have a good stay in India.

Birla said that the members of the Zambian delegation will also visit Agra on February 4. Sharing the video of Parliament on Twitter, Om Birla stated, "The parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Her Excellency Nelly Mutti, was welcomed on behalf of all the Honorable Members in the House."

Earlier on January 19, Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar held a meeting with Zambia's Defence Minister Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma. During the meeting, Ashok Kumar informed Lufuma about Aero India 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17.Informing about the meeting, Indian High Commission in Zambia tweeted, "HC Mr. Ashok Kumar met Hon'ble Mr. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, Minister of Defence, briefed him about #AeroIndia2023,-SPEED- Defence Ministers' Conclave, 13th-17th Feb. 2023, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India and requested his participation." (ANI)

