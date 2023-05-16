Brussels [Belgium], May 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Digital and Clean Energy Stakeholder Event in Brussels.

"Began the day in Brussels with a Digital & Clean Energy Stakeholder Event. Thank European Commission Executive VP @vestager for convening the meeting," the EAM tweeted on Tuesday.

Also Read | Portugal Shocker: Man Crashes Mercedes Car Into Hospital De Cascais in Lisbon Over Delay in Treatment for His Colon Condition, Arrested.

"In this Techade, TTC can promote Trusted Collaboration so essential to Re-Globalisation. Stakeholders are key to delivery," Jaishankar further wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar thanked President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for meeting the Indian ministerial team.

Also Read | South Korea Begins Radiation Exposure Tests on North Korean Defectors Who Hailed From Areas Near Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site.

"Thank President of @EU_Commission @vonderleyen for meeting the Indian ministerial team. Appreciate the open discussion on trade, technology and geopolitics. Look forward to the India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Brussels for the last leg of his three-nation visit covering Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.

Jaishankar visited Brussels for the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council scheduled for Tuesday. He arrived in Belgium after a three-day tour of Sweden.

Jaishankar on Monday met the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo along with Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and discussed growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology.

"Delighted to call on PM of Belgium @alexanderdecroo along with my colleagues - @PiyushGoyal & @Rajeev_GoI today. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology. Also spoke about contemporary strategic concerns," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also shared his thoughts about visiting Sweden and engaging in EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial.

"I visited Stockholm for a meeting of the European Union's Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum and also to mark the 75th year of diplomatic relations between India and Sweden. My talks with my Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom were extensive in terms of exploring, taking our bilateral cooperation to a higher level as also comprehensive in discussing the political and economic challenges in our respective regions and indeed for the global economy," he said.

The EAM also met Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson, National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson who reflected the interest in Sweden about intensifying its relationship with India.

Speaker Andreas Norlen also spent time discussing how he viewed the cooperative possibilities, including more parliamentary exchanges between India and Sweden. Sweden is an important trade, technology and investment partner of India in the European Union. It is also a key member of the Nordic grouping that India has been engaging in a structured format since 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)