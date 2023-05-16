Mumbai, May 16: In a bizarre incident that took place in Portugal, a man who was tired of waiting two years for treatment allegedly crashed his car through the front of a hospital in Lisbon. The man identified as Hugo Lopes was reportedly fed up with waiting for over two years to receive treatment. Before crashing his Mercedes through the entrance of the hospital, Lopes stuck two pages of documents explaining his colon condition on the driver’s window.

As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the staff at the Hospital de Cascais were taken aback when they heard a loud noise which was made by the car crashing into the building. The horrific incident took place on Sunday, May 7 at Hospital de Cascais, near Lisbon in Portugal. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

After the crash, Lopes said that he was overlooked by the hospital for treatment for over two years. "I would like to know why they systematically discriminate against me at this hospital," he added. Lopes said that he has been asking for help for the past two-and-a-half years. "It's a titanic effort, made worse four months ago by a hernia," he said.

Hugo Lopes also claimed that he has been jumping from one consultation to another and from his family doctor to the Cascais Hospital, however, he hasn't received any treatment till now. Describing his situation, Lopes said that he has not been able to defecate normally after he underwent a haemorrhoid operation in November 2020.

Lopes said that he visited three different private hospitals, however, did not find any solution for his problem. At one hospital, Lopes was allegedly prescribed sodium chloride by a doctor, however, he panicked and left the hospital immediately. He also stated that his "trust in the medical profession is at zero". Lopes said that so far he had eight exams and hospitals have said that he does not have any physical problems. Meanwhile, he said that he feels he is dying. In the end, Lopes was placed under arrest at the hospital.

