Hubli (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will honour Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center, as the 'Global Jain Peace Ambassador' during an event in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The function will be organised by the Jain pilgrim centre, Navagraha Tirtha Kshetra, in Hubli Varur, Karnataka, today.

The honour will be conferred in recognition of Acharya Lokeshji's contribution to promoting peace and harmony globally as well as his efforts in enhancing the pride of India and Jainism on the international platform.

The ceremony will be held in the presence of Digambar Jain, and Acharya Gunadharnandiji, founder of AGM Group of Institutions. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar will also grace the event.

During this program, the foundation stone of Padmavati Mata Shaktipeeth will be laid.

The inauguration of the new administrative block of AGM Rural College and the new block of AGM Ayurvedic College and Hospital will also be completed.

"This momentous occasion underlines the commitment of Digambar Acharya Gunadharanandi and Navagraha Tirtha to promote spiritual heritage, education and healthcare services domestically and globally," the release stated.

"The event promises to be a celebration of spirituality, education and peace-building, reflecting the essence of India's rich cultural heritage and its commitment towards global well-being," it added. (ANI)

