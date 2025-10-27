Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday delivered India's National Statement at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, cautioning against mounting uncertainties in supply chains, energy trade, and market access, while asserting that multipolarity is here to grow and terrorism must face zero tolerance.

During his address, the EAM highlighted a world grappling with unreliable supply chains, distorted energy markets due to selective application of principles, an intensifying race for technology and natural resources, and conflicts that disrupt food security, energy flows, and global trade.

"There are growing concerns about the reliability of supply chains and access to markets. Technology advancement has become very competitive; the quest for natural resources even more so. Energy trade is increasingly constricted, with resulting market distortions," Jaishankar said.

"The world will inevitably respond to new circumstances. Adjustments will be made, calculations will come into play, fresh understandings will be forged, new opportunities will emerge and resilient solutions will be devised," Jaishankar said.

"Multipolarity is not just here to stay but to grow. All these warrant serious global conversations," he added, stressing that the realities of technology, competitiveness, market size, digitisation, connectivity, talent, and mobility cannot be ignored.

On the global geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar drew attention to ongoing conflicts and their far-reaching humanitarian and economic repercussions.

"We are also witnessing conflicts that have significant repercussions, near and far. Deep human suffering apart, they undermine food security, threaten energy flows, and disrupt trade," he said.

Welcoming the Gaza peace plan and calling for an early end to the conflict in Ukraine, Jaishankar reiterated India's firm stance on terrorism, calling it a "continuous and corrosive threat".

"Terrorism poses a continuous and corrosive threat. The world must display zero tolerance; there is no room for ambivalence. Our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised," he stressed.

Reaffirming commitment to maritime cooperation, Jaishankar pledged full support to the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and UNCLOS, announced 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, proposed hosting an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat, and confirmed India will host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation.

"2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. We wish to propose an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival to be held in the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat. We also intend to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation," Jaishankar said.

He also referred to India's humanitarian and developmental initiatives in the region, including its role as a "First Responder" during the March earthquake in Myanmar and the ongoing progress of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway project.

"We share the concern about cyber scam centres in the region which have also entrapped our nationals," he noted, underlining India's commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

Jaishankar also reaffirmed India's support for the EAS as a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"India values EAS' contribution to peace, progress and prosperity. We look forward to the positive outcomes of this Summit," he said.

The EAM also extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the summit and congratulated the forum on its 20th anniversary and welcomed Timor-Leste as a new member.

Following his address, EAM Jaishankar held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Brunei's Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof and Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on the sidelines of East Asia Summit 2025," and in another post, he wrote, "Always nice to catch up with FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil."

He also held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Hoai Trung, focusing on deepening the strategic partnership and enhancing bilateral economic engagement between the two countries, as well as holding comprehensive discussions with Japan's Foreign Minister, Motegi Toshimitsu, agreeing to intensify efforts to implement a joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation while exchanging views on global and Indo-Pacific developments.

"A first meeting with FM Le Hoai Trung of Vietnam. Discussed deepening of our Strategic partnership and bilateral economic engagement," the EAM said in a post on X.

"Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation," the EAM said in another post.

"Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo-Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," he added.

The EAM also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit.

He also held a warm meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan, and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, "A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for the successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, regional developments, and global challenges.

"Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The high-level interaction between the two leaders comes at a time when trade negotiations between India and the United States are ongoing, adding diplomatic weight to the broader economic dialogue between the two nations.

The 20th East Asia Summit gathered leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, to discuss regional cooperation, economic stability, and global security challenges.

Marking the summit's 20th anniversary, leaders are reviewing the progress of EAS cooperation and reflecting on its achievements, focusing on strategic, political, and economic priorities to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across East Asia. (ANI)

