New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to the government and the people of Finland on their National Day.

Sharing a video in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar extended his greetings to his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, "Congratulations to FM @elinavaltonen and the Government and the people of Finland on their National Day."

"Confident that our warm and friendly ties will continue to deepen and diversify," Jaishankar added.

The 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Finland was held in New Delhi last month.

During the FOC, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations between both nations, including political engagements, trade and investments, education, digital partnerships, sustainability partnership, mobility, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts.

The meeting also focused on multilateral cooperation, including the Arctic and the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

India and Finland enjoy close and friendly relations and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. 2024 will be the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and both sides decided to celebrate it in a befitting manner.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Finland to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta said that over the decades, both India and Finland have seen a significant deepening of the relationship in different sectors, including trade, technology, education and culture.

While explaining the India-Finland relationship in terms of tourism, he said, "People-to-people contacts...are very important, and tourism...also, we have direct flights between Helsinki and India by Finnair which of course facilitates these exchanges very much."

He further expressed hope for the growing relationship between the two countries in terms of technology. (ANI)

