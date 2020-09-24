Istanbul, Sep 24 (AP) An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.2 hit near Istanbul on Thursday, a Turkish government agency reported. There was no immediate report of damage or casualties.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the quake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Marmaraereglisi.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Volunteers Could Be Injected With Coronavirus to Test Vaccines.

It struck at 04:38 pm (13:38 GMT) and was felt in Istanbul, a city of more than 15 million, and other regions.

The Istanbul governor's office said: “no negative developments have been reported so far.”

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan at UNHRC, Says ‘Islamabad Violating Every International Treaty on Human Rights’.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two major earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey, killing some 18,000 people. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)