Afghanistan, June 29: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan on Thursday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was reported at 150 km.

According to NCS, it took place at 17:05:05 (IST) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude- 36.85 and Longitude- 71.18, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 29-06-2023, 17:05:05 IST, Lat: 36.85 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 62km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS stated in a tweet.

Further details are awaited, and no reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

This is the second earthquake incident in Afghanistan's Fayzabad region in one week.

On June 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the southeastern region of Fayzabad.

