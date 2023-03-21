Strong earthquake jolted several parts in North India today. In a video, it can be seen that people flee their homes and gather in open spaces in Punjab's Ludhiana. People left their homes after strong tremors of earthquake jolted Punjab. Tremors were also felt in Delhi, NCR, Punjab and other parts of North India. Earthquake in Pakistan: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.8 Jolts Pakistan and Afghanistan, Residents Flee Homes (Watch Video).

Watch Video: People Gather in Open Spaces in Ludhiana As Strong Tremors Felt in North India

#WATCH | Punjab: People gather in open spaces in Ludhiana as strong tremors of earthquake felt in parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/hJRjMpQOeU — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

