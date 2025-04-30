An earthquake hit Pakistan today, April 30. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan at 21:58:26 Indian Standard Time IST) today. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. NCS also said that a quake of 2.5 magnitude hit Sonitpur, Assam, at around 8:23 PM. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 21:58:26 (IST) today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/KqwDYZveJS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

