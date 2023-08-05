Kabul [Afghanistan], Augusta 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 Km.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Nepalese Counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Reviews Various Aspects of Indo-Nepal Cooperation.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrested: Police Declare High-Security Alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi After Former Pakistan PM Gets 3-Years Jail in Toshakhana Case.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)