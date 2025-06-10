Tibet [China], June 10 (ANI): A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Tibet early on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 10/06/2025 07:35:45 IST, Lat: 29.59 N, Long: 87.11 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App," directing users to its official website for detailed seismic data.

The tweet was accompanied by a seismic map showing the affected region, including parts of Nepal and north-eastern India.

The NCS also tagged relevant authorities, including @DrJitendraSingh, @OfficeOfDrJS, @Ravi_MoES, @Dr_Mishra1966, and @ndmaindia, highlighting the government's continued monitoring of seismic activity in the Himalayan region.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

