Katsuren-haebaru [Indonesia], May 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck 79 km East Southeast of Katsuren-haebaru, Japan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 08:52:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Katsuren-haebaru, Japan at a depth of 10.8 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 26.008°N and 128.584°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
