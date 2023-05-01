Mexico City, May 1: At least 18 Mexican tourists died and about two dozen others were injured after a bus on Saturday plunged into a ravine in Mexico's Nayarit, according to The Straits Times.

As per civil protection official Pedro Nunez, the bus which belonged to a private company, was transporting tourists on a 220 km journey from Guadalajara in the neighbouring state of Jalisco to the beach destination of Guayabitos in Nayarit when it went off the road. Nashik Road Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims to Shirdi Collides With Truck Near Sinnar, 10 Including 7 Women Killed (Watch Videos).

The cause of the accident late Saturday was not known, according to The Straits Times. As per Nunez, all the passengers were Mexican nationals.

