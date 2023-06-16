Nuku'alofa [Tonga], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted South West of Nuku'alofa, Tonga on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The earthquake struck at 11:36 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 210 kilometres. NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 15-06-2023, 23:36:27 IST, Lat: -22.89 & Long: -176.50, Depth: 210 Km, Location: 236km SW of Nuku'alofa, Tonga."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. The earthquake struck 95 km West Northwest of Hihifo, Tonga.

The quake struck at 16:02 (UTC) and at a depth of 210.1 km. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.USGS Earthquake tweeted, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 - 95 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga." (ANI)

