Kathmandu [Nepal], May 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Wednesday at 5:56 pm (IST), National Center for Seismology (NCS) reportef.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 27.82 N and Longitude 87.02 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 14/05/2025 17:56:01 IST, Lat: 27.82 N, Long: 87.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

