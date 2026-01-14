Kabul [Afghanistan], January 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 14/01/2026 13:19:43 IST, Lat: 36.47 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on Tuesday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 13/01/2026 20:19:01 IST, Lat: 34.74 N, Long: 68.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region on the same day at a depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 13/01/2026 17:21:19 IST, Lat: 37.34 N, Long: 74.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel shorter distances to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking, greater structural damage, and potentially higher casualties.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

