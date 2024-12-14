Naypyidaw, December 14: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Myanmar on Saturday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 70 kilometeres at 6:35 am (IST).

It was recorded at the Latitude 25.47 N and Longitude 97.02 E. In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 14/12/2024 06:35:27 IST, Lat: 25.47 N, Long: 97.02 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Myanmar." Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Country, No Casualties Reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)