Xizang [Tibet], November 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang on Tuesday early morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:45 am today at a depth of 140 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:45:44 IST, Lat: 28.57 & Long: 87.80, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Xizang", the NCS said in a post on X.

Moreover, no casualties have been reported yet.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tibet's Xizang on September 10. The quake occurred at 05:40:55 and the depth was recorded to be at 10 KM.

In August, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Xizang region of Tibet.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometers. Taking to its Twitter handle, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang." (ANI)

