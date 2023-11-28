Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], November 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on a richer scale hit Near N. Coast of New Guinea in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 3:16 am and struck at a depth of 10km.

Taking to X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:16:44 IST, Lat: -3.66 & Long: 144.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Near N. Coast of New Guinea."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in April, an earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea, 464 kilometers northeast of the Capital, Port Moresby, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). (ANI)

