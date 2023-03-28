Malango [Solomon Islands], March 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck rocked the Solomon Islands early Friday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:49 am IST and struck West North West of Honiara at a depth of 95 kilometres.

Also Read | Amnesty International Reports on Year of War and Protest.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 28-03-2023, 03:49:20 IST, Lat: -8.62 & Long: 158.37, Depth: 95 Km, Location: 198km WNW of Honiara, Solomon Islands."

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | US Shooting: Seven Students Killed After Gunman Opens Fire at Nashville Elementary School; Shooter Dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)