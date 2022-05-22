Manila [Philippines], May 22 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Batangas province on the main Philippine island of Luzon at 5:50 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The quake hit at a depth of 132 km, about 21 km northwest of Calatagan town, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor was also felt in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan and Oriental Mindoro.

However, there were no damage or casualties were reported as of now, reported Xinhua.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage. The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the Bungahan in the Philippines at 9.50 pm (local time) on Saturday.

The quake hit 1 km East-Northeast of Bungahan, having its epicenter at a depth of 129.0 km, which was initially determined to be at 13.9517 degrees north latitude and 120.6771 degrees east longitude, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

