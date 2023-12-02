Manila [Philippines], December 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday, reported the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake took place 893 km SE of Manila, Philippines at 20:07:08 (local time).

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km, with its epicentre at Latitude: 8.56 and Longitude: 126.40 respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.4, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 20:07:08 IST, Lat: 8.56 & Long: 126.40, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines," the NCS posted on X.

Following the earthquake, a Tsunami warning has also been issued.

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

