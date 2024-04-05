Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New York, Apr 5 (AP) An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.(AP)

