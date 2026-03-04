Seeds of change were sown as 700 farmers gathered at The Art of Living Ashram, Vasad for a Natural Farming Awareness Seminar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: The Art of Living Social Projects, in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, has launched a Natural Farming Awareness Campaign across 100 villages in Anand district. The objective is to respond to very practical concerns: escalating cultivation costs, declining soil health and growing climatic uncertainty - a step towards Save Farmer & Agriculture in India.

In Anand district, agriculture is not merely an occupation; it is inheritance, memory and survival. Farming here is largely passed down through generations - land transferred within families, seasons remembered instinctively, soil understood by touch. Farmers can sense when the earth begins to lose vitality. They recognise subtle shifts in rainfall patterns. They feel the strain when fertiliser bills rise faster than crop returns.

The Anand initiative was designed to address these realities from the ground up.

From Conversations to Change

The programme began quietly with door-to-door engagement. Trained Local Resource Persons (LRPs), supported by The Art of Living Social Projects trainers, visited villages and spoke directly with farmers. They discussed cropping patterns, input expenditure, pest pressures and debt cycles. They assessed how many were already experimenting with natural methods and how many were open to transition.

Villages have so far been systematically covered through surveys and awareness sessions. Training combined conceptual clarity with practical application. Farmers were introduced to: *Indigenous seed preservation *Cow-based formulations using desi breeds *Preparation of Beejamrut, Jeevamrut and Ghanjeevamrut *Natural pest management techniques *Soil regeneration methods *Post-harvest handling and improved market linkages.

Economic viability remained central. By preparing biological inputs from locally available resources, farmers reduce dependency on purchased chemicals. Lower input costs mean reduced financial risk and greater stability. Intercropping and diversification were encouraged not as trends, but as proven strategies to strengthen soil ecology and stabilise income streams.

Restoring Scientific Confidence

One of the most practical interventions was the distribution of five portable soil-testing devices to two FPOs.

Previously, soil samples were sent to distant laboratories, with results taking several days. Now, farmers receive detailed reports within 30 minutes. Nutrient deficiencies and imbalances become visible immediately. This shift is significant. When decisions are informed by real-time soil data, natural farming becomes evidence-based rather than perception-driven. It allows farmers to calibrate inputs and manage land scientifically.

Collaboration with Anand Agriculture University further strengthened this approach. Technical sessions on nematode control using natural formulations such as Neemastra and Agniastra reinforced that traditional knowledge and modern scientific validation can complement one another.

Building District-Level Momentum

Awareness extended beyond formal training. Village meetings were supplemented by street theatre (nukkad nataks), educational film screenings and distribution of structured Gujarati manuals. At a major district-level natural farming conference held at the Art of Living Ashram in Vasad, 700 farmers gathered to engage in detailed discussions, more than 500 manuals were distributed, providing participants with structured guidance to support implementation at the field level.

Youth engagement added further depth. Members of the Youth Leadership Training Programme (YLTP) supported mobilisation efforts, while school-level initiatives such as "Chote Kisan - Nurturing Nature" introduced environmental responsibility at an early age through plantation drives and seed-ball preparation.

Institutional Alignment

The project team met Honourable Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. He expressed strong support for the initiative and emphasised the urgency of reducing chemical dependency in agriculture. Subsequent review meetings under his leadership have ensured alignment with state-level priorities and strengthened institutional backing for the campaign.Such support has reinforced both credibility and continuity.

Evidence of Impact

The outcomes are measurable:

- 1,500+ farmers trained- More than 70% actively practising natural farming methods- 45+ farmers recognised with the 'Krushi Ratna Award'- Model farms emerging across the district- Value-addition equipment provided to FPOs

Farmers report reduced cultivation costs, improved soil fertility, enhanced moisture retention and greater resilience.

During the excessive rainfall experienced across Gujarat in 2024, natural farming practitioners were better able to protect and salvage crops compared to neighbouring conventional fields. While no agricultural system is immune to extreme weather, healthier soil biology and diversified cropping provided tangible advantages.

Perhaps most telling is the shift in perception. Natural farming is increasingly assessed on performance, cost-efficiency and soil response - not dismissed as experimental. Conversations about chemical-free produce are taking place within households and village gatherings, indicating a broader cultural shift.

A Structural Transition

"Agriculture is the backbone of human existence. For any civilisation to prosper, agriculture has to be healthy and sustainable. We need to get our focus back on agriculture which is the primary industry," shares Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In Anand, this perspective is steadily translating into practice.

The Natural Farming Awareness Campaign in Anand is not positioned as a short-term scheme or a simple replacement for chemical fertilisers. It addresses three interconnected challenges: ecological degradation, rising cultivation costs and declining farmer confidence. By integrating grassroots engagement, scientific tools, institutional collaboration and youth participation, the initiative offers a structured model for transition rooted in field realities.

For Anand district, the process is ongoing. But the direction is unmistakable. When farmers regain control over inputs, understand their soil scientifically and work collectively, agriculture moves beyond survival.

It becomes viable and sustainable - by design.

