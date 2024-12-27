Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): The 11th edition of the EcoWASTE Exhibition and Forum in Abu Dhabi is returning next month and is set to solidify its role as a regional leader in sustainable waste management.

Hosted by Masdar during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as part of the World Future Energy Summit, the event will run from 14-16 January 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and aims to galvanise global and regional leaders, environmental experts, and innovators to advance actionable solutions to one of the world's most pressing climate challenges.

EcoWASTE 2025 will champion innovation in the prevention, collection, and management of organic waste, a critical pillar in the global sustainability agenda.

EcoWASTE will convene a broad spectrum of stakeholders, from government policymakers and industry leaders to waste management specialists and technology providers.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said, "Tadweer Group's mission is to redefine waste as a valuable resource by leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering global collaboration to drive sustainable progress. Our role as a strategic sponsor of this renowned platform for over a decade reflects our unwavering commitment to this vision. By transforming waste challenges into opportunities, we can emphasise that innovation and collaboration are key to unlocking a sustainable future.

"At EcoWASTE 2025, we aim to accelerate technological advancements, strengthen international partnerships, and reaffirm our dedication to global growth. Together, we will champion waste as a vital alternative resource which plays a pivotal role in achieving a net-zero world."

Tadweer will also foster sector innovation by staging a Waste-to-Art competition, celebrating creative recycling, and providing insights into its waste-to-energy and sustainable aviation fuel projects.

Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and technology showcases, participants will explore cutting-edge approaches to issues such as methane mitigation, landfill diversion, and circular economy integration.

Also being explored through the conference tracks are circular economy metrics, future waste challenges from emerging industries such as EV batteries and solar panels, zero waste as a policy, and waste-to-energy updates on integrating energy recovery into circular systems.

The opening keynote discussion on day one will look specifically at tangible targets in the circular economy and how decisions made in the early stages of conceptualisation are crucial to ensure long-term goals are achieved.

Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, said, "An exhibitor line-up of game-changing pioneers and disrupters will see the 11th edition of EcoWASTE transform into a laboratory of innovation and partnerships, while our speaker line-up is perfectly placed to drill down on what is currently needed to ensure both private and public sectors are well positioned to tackle circular economy and future waste challenges."

