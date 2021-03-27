Quito [Ecuador], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador recorded 2,795 new COVID-19 infections and 38 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total figures to 321,451 cases and 11,797 deaths, the country's Public Health Ministry has said.

The South American country is facing an uptick in infections in seven of its 24 provinces, as the hospital system nationwide is swamped due to the sustained increase in cases.

In several cities, local authorities have imposed restrictive measures to contain the spread of the virus, including no crowds.

As of Wednesday, 152,526 people had received their first vaccine dose and 38,653 had been given their second dose, while phase one of the country's vaccination plan, which began on March 1, is progressing with the inoculation of seniors, according to ministry data.

The Ecuadorian government's goal is to vaccinate two million people, including seniors and strategic sector personnel, by May 20. (ANI/Xinhua)

