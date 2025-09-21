Cairo [Egypt] September 21 (ANI/WAM): Egypt has praised Portugal's decision to recognise the state of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"It is a historic step that affirms the growing international support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, contiguous state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital," a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, said.

Egypt reaffirmed that there is no alternative to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict except through a settlement based on the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the statement warned of Israel's "continued arrogance, excessive use of force, and persistent attempts to impose a fait accompli and undermine the two-state solution." (ANI/WAM)

