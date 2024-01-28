Cairo [Egypt], January 28 (ANI/WAM): Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 4.2 months, oil for 5.3 months, and sugar for 5.4 months, according to Dr. Ali Al-Moselhi, the Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade.

He noted that about 100 tonnes of sugar have been produced from the cane crop so far, and that preparations are underway to receive the beet crop in mid-March.

This came as the minister inspected today the West Port Said Silos project, which is located on an area of 15,000 square meters with a storage capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

The minister noted that Egypt imports between 6 and 6 million tonnes of wheat annually through its ports, explaining that no silo has been built in the ports since 1984. (ANI/WAM)

