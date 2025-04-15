New York [US], April 15 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the Indian American Muslims of North America (IMNA), hosted a vibrant and heartwarming Eid celebration that brought together community members, faith leaders, dignitaries, and elected officials to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Held at the Consulate premises, the evening was a testament to cultural harmony, interfaith unity, and the power of community.

The program opened with a soulful recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Hafiz Faizan Mohammed Khan, followed by a graceful English translation delivered by Zoha Fatima Ahmed. The spiritual beginning set the tone for an evening built around themes of reflection, togetherness, and shared joy.

A touching moment came when young speaker Nimra Fatima took the stage to speak about her experience growing up as a Muslim in America. She reflected on how the month of Ramadan helped shape her identity and deepen her connection to both her cultural and religious roots. Her words struck a chord with the audience and emphasised the need to empower the next generation to lead with pride and authenticity.

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, delivered the keynote address. Recalling his childhood memories of Eid in India, he applauded the Indian diaspora for continuing to honor and celebrate the festival in their adopted homeland. He expressed gratitude to all the guests and collaborators, especially recognising the efforts of the Indian American Muslims of North America, Chairman Ilayas Quraishi, and Co-chair Ahmed Shakir for organising the gathering.

Ahmed Shakir welcomed the attendees warmly and expressed his gratitude to the community for their unwavering support in making such events possible. IMNA President Imtiaz Siamwalla also spoke, stressing the importance of community solidarity and pledging continued support for cultural initiatives that promote inclusivity and dialogue.

In an impassioned speech, Chairman Ilayas Quraishi encouraged the community to remain engaged and to bring their families to such celebrations. He spoke of the importance of inclusivity and youth leadership, stating, "You heard from my daughter, Nimra Fatima, earlier as she beautifully described the spirit of Ramadan. I'm proud of her and of all our youth stepping forward. Every year, we aim to bring in the younger generation. I urge you all to bring your children, let them speak, let them lead. Each of you is an ambassador of our rich culture and heritage. India is our Janmabhoomi, and America is our Karmabhoomi. We must not only join events representing India -- we must lead them."

The celebration was elevated by the presence of a number of distinguished guests, reflecting the diverse fabric of New York's civic and cultural leadership. Among them was Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco, Abdelkader Jamoussi, who praised the Indian diaspora for their inclusive celebration. New York State Senator Robert Jackson, a regular attendee, noted that participating in the Eid celebration each year had become a cherished tradition for him.

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams extended warm Eid greetings and commended the community for its unity and advocacy. Deputy Public Advocate Kashif Hussain attended in a show of support for the South Asian and Muslim communities. NYS Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani shared that his family migrated from India nearly two centuries ago and that his Indian Muslim heritage continues to inspire his public service work.

Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan of the NYC Mayor's Office for International Affairs affirmed his ongoing commitment to initiatives that promote inclusion and intercultural harmony. A representative from NYC Councilman Salam Yousef's office also joined, acknowledging the event's meaningful spirit of unity.

The event included a special recognition ceremony honouring the contributions of various community leaders and organisations. A citation from the Office of NYC Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged IMNA's continued commitment to cultural harmony and interfaith engagement. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also sent a heartfelt video message, extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community and applauding the diaspora's role in strengthening multicultural ties.

Several individuals were honoured for their achievements and service. Khaliq Ahmed received a plaque for his outstanding contributions to community service. The Care and Share Foundation was recognised for its efforts in the same field. Community leader Jagdish Sehwani was honoured for his leadership, while Mohammed Abdul Muneer received a plaque for excellence in science and research. A special recognition was also given to an Indian American artist who flew in from Boston to share in the festivities and showcase community talent.

The evening concluded on a poetic note with a soulful ghazal performance by Suman Laskar, accompanied by Arindam Chakraborty on tabla. Their performance left the audience in awe, providing a melodious and emotional end to a night that celebrated tradition, diversity, and the unifying spirit of Eid. (ANI)

