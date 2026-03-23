Balochistan [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Quetta saw protest demonstrations on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as activists and families of missing persons gathered to denounce enforced disappearances and the continued detention of leaders associated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

The protests included a rally organised by the BYC alongside the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP)'s annual Eid demonstration, a recurring event highlighting the plight of affected families. Participants at both gatherings demanded the immediate recovery of missing individuals and called on Pakistani authorities to halt enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial practices, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | Strait of Hormuz Crisis: US President Donald Trump Cites 'Productive Conversations' With Iran in New Deadline Extension.

According to The Balochistan Post, at the BYC-led rally, demonstrators called for the release of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other detained leaders, claiming they have been held for nearly a year. Protesters asserted that these individuals were targeted for advocating for victims of enforced disappearances, describing their detention as politically motivated and unjust.

Meanwhile, the VBMP protest witnessed significant participation from families of missing persons, many of whom said marking Eid through protest reflected their ongoing grief and uncertainty. Supporters from political parties, student organisations, and civil society groups joined in solidarity, amplifying calls for accountability.

Also Read | The Unequal Flow of Goods Between Africa and Europe.

Speaking at the protest, Yasmeen Hameed said her family's Eid celebrations have been overshadowed by their disappearance. She stated that more than a year has passed without any information from Pakistani authorities regarding their fate.

She further argued that enforced disappearances have no legal basis and criticised authorities for failing to disclose the whereabouts of detainees or present formal charges. "If there are allegations, they should be proven in court; they must be released," she said, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The two brothers were allegedly taken by Pakistani forces in October 2024 from Hub Chowki and Kalat. Since then, their family has organised protests, press briefings, and sit-ins across multiple cities, including Quetta and Islamabad.

Despite assurances and written agreements from authorities promising their release, the two men remain missing, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)