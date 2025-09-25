Tel Aviv [Israel], September 25 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Health in Jerusalem reported a while ago that a man approximately 70 years of age who was severely injured in the UAV strike in Eilat has been evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva along with other wounded civilians.

The UAV, which was launched from Yemen, fell near a hotel. More than twenty people, according to local authorities, were wounded by the shrapnel. This comes only days after another Houthi UAV crashed into a hotel at the Red Sea resort city.

Medics reported that among the injured were also two men aged 60 and 26 who are listed in serious condition, along with a 30-year-old who was moderately hurt and 19 others with light wounds.

Those seriously injured were flown by helicopter to Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba. The rest of the injured were treated at Eilat's Yoseftal Medical Centre.

Addressing the UAV strike, Defence Minister Israel Katz said: 'I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack. The Houthi terrorists refuse to learn from Iran, Lebanon and Gaza, and they will learn the hard way.' He added that "those who harm Israel will be harmed sevenfold".

The IDF has launched an investigation into the attack and the fact that it was not successfully intercepted.

Nearly 90 missiles and more than 4O drones have been launched against Israel since the beginning of the latest offensive of the IDF against Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement following the attack, the German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert commented that he wishes all the people injured a full recovery. "We must never get used to the fact that the Houthis are trying to kill Israeli citizens just because they say they are acting for the people of Gaza. They are obviously not helping them.", the German Ambassador said. (ANI/TPS)

