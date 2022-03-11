Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notice to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over alleged violation of the code of conduct before the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections and summoned him on March 14.

The ECP served notices to PM Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for attending a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of KP LG polls, reported ARY News.

The election commission also issued notices to Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, federal ministers including Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak and the provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan for visiting Lower Dir to attend the public gathering.

The first phase of elections was held in 17 districts on December 19 and the second phase of KP LG polls will be held in the province on March 31. The president, prime minister, lawmakers and governors cannot visit the area after the announcement of the election schedule, the ECP said.

The ECP had on January 20 announced the schedule and a code of conduct for the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of the province, reported the news channel.

The ECP has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan of legal action in case of any violation of its code of conduct under Sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act of Pakistan. (ANI)

