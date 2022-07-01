Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled that the election for the Punjab Chief Minister slot will be held on July 22, local media reported on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who appeared before the top court via video link today gave consent to one of the options the top court had given them, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Defends Crackdown on Dissent in Hong Kong on 25th Anniversary of Handover.

This comes after a day-long deliberations on how to move forward following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to re-count the votes polled during the April 16 election for the post of the provincial chief executive.

The LHC had ruled to re-count the votes excluding those polled by 25 PTI dissidents.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Snake Island Back in Ukrainian Hands, Russia Departs After Occupying Black Sea for Months.

The LHC verdict was announced by a five-member bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the LHC comprised of Justice Shahid Jamil, Justice Shehram Sarwar, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

Some objections were raised by Justice Sethi, while the others accepted the pleas, Geo News reported.

As per the court order, the Punjab Governor has to ensure that the Punjab Assembly session that will be held at 4 pm on July 1 is held without fail, and is not adjourned without holding the poll.

The governor also has to ensure that the new CM will administer an oath on July 2 by 11 am.Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday said that his party respects the decision taken by the LHC which will bring an end to Punjab's three-month-long constitutional crisis.

"The Opposition has pushed the province into a constitutional crisis to appease its ego which had to be faced by the people. I do not believe in politics for the sake of it but consider it as a service," Geo News reported citing Hamza.

CM Hamza further said that he hopes that the effects of this decision will be "good" for the people of Punjab.

On Thursday, Lahore High Court (LHC) annulled Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz's election.

Hamza was elected as chief minister of Punjab in a ruckus-marred session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, 2022.

The PTI and PML-Q had challenged the election of Hamza Shahbaz in a chaotic session, reported The News International.

Hamza was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes. While his opponent, Pervez Elahi did not receive any votes as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)