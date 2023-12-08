San Francisco [US], December 8 (ANI): Elon Musk is demanding the firing of Disney CEO Bob Iger in response to Disney's decision to pull advertisements from his troubled social media platform, X, CNN reported.

On Thursday, Musk, the owner of X and a billionaire conspiracy theorist, took to social media, where he frequently voices his opinions, to express his discontent with Iger's actions.

Also Read | Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: Those Behind Plot To Kill Sikh Separatist Should Be Held Accountable Says White House.

Musk, known for using his influential platform to confront critics, declared that Iger should be immediately ousted from his role, stating, "He should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company."

Representatives for Disney have not yet responded to Musk's call for Iger's termination. Iger is widely acknowledged for steering Disney to entertainment dominance through strategic acquisitions, including Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and Pixar, according to CNN.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Saudi Arabia: F-15SA Fighter Jet of Royal Saudi Air Force Crashes During Training, Two Crew Members Killed.

Disney, like several other major companies, halted advertising on X last month after Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory favoured by White supremacists. Musk offered a tacit apology for the post last week but simultaneously delivered a profanity-laced message to companies choosing to avoid advertising on his social media platform.

At the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk directed his ire at Iger, criticising the Disney CEO for the decision to cease advertising on X, citing Musk as the reason. Iger explained that the association with Elon Musk and X was not seen as positive for Disney.

"We just felt that the association with... Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us," CNN quoted Iger as saying.

The move to stop advertisements coincides with a broader trend on X since Musk assumed control in late 2022. His decisions have contributed to an increase in hate speech, misinformation, and conspiracy theories on the platform.

According to the CNN report, Musk himself has played a role in fostering toxicity on X, including promoting the false and dangerous Pizzagate conspiracy theory. The lack of major advertising partners has severely impacted X's finances, as the platform relies heavily on advertising revenue. Musk admitted at the DealBook Summit that the ongoing advertising boycott is likely to lead to the demise of his company.

"What this advertising boycott is going to do, it's going to kill the company," Musk candidly said.

Despite the financial challenges faced by X, Musk has not taken personal responsibility for the situation, deflecting blame onto advertisers and suggesting they will be responsible for the potential downfall of X, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)